Export from North Khorasan rises 157% in 10 months on year

TEHRAN- The value of export from North Khorasan province, in the northeast of Iran, rose 157 percent during the first ten months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2022-January 20, 2023), as compared to the same period of time in the past year, according to a provincial official.

Abbas Baqeri, the director-general of the province’s Customs Department, said that 169,000 tons of products worth $116.773 million were exported from the province in the 10-month period, indicating also 234 percent rise in terms of weight.

He mentioned petrochemical products, steel sections, aluminum ingots, sponge sheets, agricultural products, and constructional materials as the major exported items, and Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Italy, and Iraq as the main export destinations.

The official further announced that over 87,000 tons of products worth $51.177 million were imported to the province in the first ten months of the present year, showing 26 percent rise in value, and three folds growth in weight, year on year.

As previously announced by Mehrdad Davoudzadeh, the deputy head of the province’s Industry, Mining and Trade Department for commercial affairs and trade promotion, commodities valued at over $173 million were exported from North Khorasan during the previous Iranian calendar year 1400 (ended on March 20, 2022).

Davoudzadeh named Afghanistan, Iraq, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Germany, India, Turkey, Ukraine, Pakistan, Poland, Syria, Russia, Kuwait, Austria, Oman, Indonesia, United Arab Emirates, and Canada as the main destinations to them the products were exported from North Khorasan in the previous year.

Putting the province’s worth of imports at $42 million in the past year, the official further named China, Russia, Sudan, Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates, Germany, South Korea, Turkey, India, Netherlands, Ethiopia, Denmark, Austria, Oman, United Kingdom, Taiwan, Italy, Turkmenistan, Sweden, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Brazil, Azerbaijan and France as the major sources of imports.

As announced by the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), the value of Iran’s non-oil exports rose 17.66 percent during the first 10 months of the current Iranian calendar year, as compared to the same period of time in the past year, registering a new record high.

According to Mohammad Rezvani-Far, Iran exported about 103 million tons of non-oil goods valued at $45.3 billion in the mentioned 10 months, also registering a 2.93-percent increase in weight.

Liquefied natural gas was the main exported product in the said time span, accounting for 15.4 percent of the total value of the exports.

Major export destinations of the Iranian non-oil goods were China, Iraq, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and India, according to the official.

The average value of each ton of exported goods has increased from $385 in the first 10 months of last year to $440 in the current year’s same period, which indicates a growth of 14.31 percent, the IRICA head said.

The Islamic Republic also imported 31 million tons of non-oil commodities worth $48.5 billion in the first 10 months of the present year, with a 16.86-percent growth in value and a 7.6-percent decrease in weight, year on year.

Corn, rice, soybeans, wheat, sunflower oil, barley, and soybean meal were among the items imported into the country in the said period, according to Rezvani-Far.

The United Arab Emirates was the top exporter to Iran in the mentioned 10 months, followed by China, Turkey, India, and Germany.

The average value of each ton of imported goods in the said 10 months was $1,571, which has grown by 25.74 percent compared to the figure for the previous year’s same time span.

