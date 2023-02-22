FIFA Forward 3.0 launched to help football’s improvement

TEHRAN – FIFA has launched FIFA FORWARD 3.0 programme for supporting its development projects across the world.

Two successful iterations of the programme have been completed since its inception in 2016 with over 2.8 billion USD committed to a diverse array of plans that provide locally-relevant backing to the needs of the six confederations and 211 member associations.

FIFA has never been in a better position in terms of transparency, financial strength and governance. The World Cup 2022 was the most successful ever and thanks to it FIFA was able to invest a record-breaking figure in football development across the world.

FIFA Forward 3.0 will bring unprecedented levels of investment into football into Asia football.

The new programme will increase the funds earmarked under Forward 2.0 by a substantial 29%, representing an almost sevenfold increase in football development to 2016.

The total investment for the benefit of FIFA’s member associations, the confederations and zonal/regional associations amounts to USD 2,250 million for the 2023-2026 cycle. This next stage of the program represents an almost seven-fold increase in football development investment compared to the development programes in place prior to 2016.

FIFA’s budgeted revenue for 2023-2026 reaches an unprecedented high of USD 11bn, of which almost USD 10bn goes back to game.

Compared to the previous budget cycle, the 2023-2026 budget assumes a substantial increase in revenue of USD 4,560 million to a total of USD 11,000 million. The investment budget for the 2023-2026 cycle has increased to a similar extent as the revenue budget, totaling USD 10,900 million, producing a result before taxes and financial result of USD 100 million.

