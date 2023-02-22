New Persian translation of “Great Leaders Grow” published

TEHRAN – A new Persian translation of “Great Leaders Grow: Becoming a Leader for Life”, co-authored by Ken Blanchard and Mark Miller, has been published by Morsal.

Behruz Jokarkashi is the translator of the book originally published in 2012.

Another Persian translation of the book by Mohammadreza Keramati was previously published in 2013 by Zendegi-e Shahd.

Successful leaders don’t rest on their laurels, because leadership is not a title on a business card. Leadership is a living process—and life means growth.

As Ken Blanchard and Mark Miller write in the introduction, “the path to increased influence, impact, and leadership effectiveness is paved with personal growth… Our capacity to grow determines our capacity to lead. It’s really that simple.”

“Great Leaders Grow” shows leaders and aspiring leaders precisely which areas to focus on so they can remain effective throughout their lives.

Debbie Brewster—the protagonist from Blanchard and Miller’s international bestseller “The Secret” returns in this book to mentor her mentor’s son, Blake, as he begins his career.

Now an accomplished leader herself, Debbie shows Blake how growing as a leader and as a human being are inextricably linked. “How well you and I serve will be determined by the decision to grow or not,” she says. “Will you be a leader who is always ready to face the next challenge? Or will you be a leader who tries to apply yesterday’s solutions to today’s problems?”

As Blake confronts the challenges of business in the real world, he turns to Debbie for guidance. Step by step, Debbie and Blake explore the GROW model—four ways that leaders must challenge and stretch themselves, both on the job and off, to fulfill their highest potential.

Whether you’re a CEO or an entry-level employee, this book will inspire you to reflect on your life and design your own long-term growth plan—a plan that can lead not only to continuing professional success but to personal fulfillment as well.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian edition of “Great Leaders Grow”.

MMS/YAW

