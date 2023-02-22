Iranian bookstores offering “Life Is like an Ocean” 

TEHRAN – Chinese writer Mai Jia’s 2019 novel “Life Is like an Ocean” has been published in Persian.

Qoqnus is the publisher of the book translated by Hamed Vafai from the Chinese edition.

“Life Is like an Ocean” is the latest full-length novel of Mai Jia, the winner of the Maodun Literature Prize.

From the perspective of a child, it tells a story of the struggling life of a man in the era, encompassing a puzzle that needs to be solved.

It is rich in suspense, and its story background spans almost a century.

The life situations that will make people sigh are hidden in the uncanny stories. Life is like an ocean, which contains age, legend and people’s hearts, with cruelty caused by reality and compassion brought by time.

Jiang Benhu, better known by his pen name Mai Jia, served as the president of the Zhejiang Writers Association and vice president of the Zhejiang Literature and Art Association.

Jia was born in Fuyang District, Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province in 1964. He was drafted into the People’s Liberation Army and served for 17 years.

He graduated from People’s Liberation Army Foreign Language College in 1983, where he majored in wireless radio.

He started to publish works in 1986. Jia was accepted to People’s Liberation Army Arts College in 1987 and graduated in 1991, majoring in literature.

In 1997, he worked in Chengdu Satellite TV as an editor. In 2008, he was transferred from Chengdu to Hangzhou.

In December 2010, Jiang was elected the vice president of the Zhejiang Literature and Art Association. On July 1, 2013, Jiang was elected the president of the Zhejiang Writers Association.

Jia is also the author of the novella “Letting the Masked Man Speak” and the novels “Decoded”, “In the Dark” and “Sound of the Wind”.

Photo: A combination photo shows Chinese novelist Mai Jia and the front cover of the Persian edition of his novel “Life Is like an Ocean”.

