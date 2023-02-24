61,000 tons of shrimps farmed since last March

TEHRAN- As announced by an official with Iran’s Fisheries Organization (IFO), 61,000 tons of shrimps were farmed in the country during the current Iranian calendar year (started on March 21, 2022).

Shahriyar Rostami, the director of planning and resource management of the IFO, said this year, 61,000 tons of farmed shrimp have been produced in the five coastal provinces of the country, which shows an increase of more than five percent compared to last year.

According to the Agriculture Ministry’s planning, the amount of farmed shrimp production in the country will reach 160,000 tons by the end of the Iranian calendar year 1404 (March 20, 2026), the official announced.

The development of aquaculture and the production of fishery products has been put on the agenda as one of the transformative programs of the 13th government, he added.

In late January, Deputy Head of Fisheries Organization Mehdi Shakouri said that Iran is 98 percent self-sufficient in the production of equipment, larvae, and the feed used in shrimp farming.

He said this year over 5.5 billion shrimp larvae were produced in the country and more than 90,000 tons of feed was also produced by domestic producers.

