TEDPIX gains 132,000 points in a week

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), gained 132,000 points in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

calendar month Bahman (ended on February 19).

TSE is one of the four Iranian stock exchanges, and the most important one. The other three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).

