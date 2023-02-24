Iranian Greco-Roman wrestlers take two golds at Egypt Ranking Series

TEHRAN - Oslo world champions Meysam Dalkhani and Mohammadhadi Saravi captured two gold medals in the Ibrahim Moustafa wrestling tournament Thursday night.

Dalkhani defeated Georgian wrestler Leri Abuladze 8-7 in the final bout of 63kg. In the space of 16 months, he has defeated Abuladze twice. Both are ever so dramatic.

The bronze medal went to Kazakhstan’s Dastan Zarlykhanov and Syimyk Makhmudov from Kyrgyzstan.

Saravi also claimed the gold after Roberti Kobliashvili pulled out injured in the final. Artur Omarov from Czech Republic and Austrian Markus Ragginger won two bronze medals.

Earlier in the day, Saravi began with a 2-0 win over Giorgi Melia (GEO), followed that with a 5-2 victory over Tamas Levai (HUN) who won silver in Zagreb and Artur Omarov (CZE) 5-2 in the semifinal.

The gold medal winners at the four Ranking Series events this year will receive 1500 Swiss Francs while the silver medalists will get 750 Swiss Francs. The two bronze medalists in each weight class will receive 500 Swiss Francs each.