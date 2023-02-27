China ready to partake in Iran’s maritime projects

TEHRAN - Head of the Supreme Council of Marine Industries’ Secretariat Saeed Jafari said China has expressed readiness to participate in Iran’s maritime projects, IRNA reported.

Considering the positive negotiations between the two sides during the recent visit of President Ebrahim Raisi to China, the Chinese have expressed readiness to participate in all Iranian marine projects, Jafari said on Monday.

According to the official, during president Raisi’s visit to China, the Iranian party held talks with the representatives of some major Chinese maritime companies and good agreements have been reached.

“Considering that China is one of the world’s largest maritime producers and has large and capable companies in this field, during the recent trip we had negotiations with one of these companies, and good agreements were achieved,” Jafari said.

He noted that the main focus of the discussions between the two sides has been on technology transfer for manufacturing large-scale vessels.

“Currently, we have good companies in this field, but because our companies are still green in the construction of many vessels, it is better to have another experienced company as a consultant with us,” the official added.

Supplying major parts and equipment that cannot be produced domestically, has been also among the major issues the two sides agreed upon in the marine field, according to Jafari.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi was on a three-day state visit to China starting February 14.

During President Raisi's visit to China, Tehran, and Beijing signed a number of bilateral cooperation documents in the fields of agriculture, trade, tourism, environmental protection, health, disaster relief, culture, and sports.

The documents include agreements in the field of transportation and industry worth $12 billion and $3.5 billion, respectively, the agreements cover various joint projects like the high-speed rail link between Tehran and Mashhad, and investment in the Imam Khomeini Airport City.

According to Majid-Reza Hariri, the head of the Iran-China Joint Chamber of Commerce, considering the opportunities presented by the two countries' 25-year strategic agreement, the trade between Iran and China can be increased three-fold.

“In the worst conditions created by sanctions, our trade with the Chinese reached about 24 billion dollars, and we can increase this figure by at least three times, Hariri said.

EF/MA