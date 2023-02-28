‘Over $575m needed to complete semi-finished agricultural projects’

TEHRAN – Iran’s Deputy Agriculture Minister Safdar Niazi has said 260 trillion rials (about $575.13 million) is needed for completing semi-finished agricultural projects across the country, Mehr News Agency reported.

Speaking at a national agricultural congress on Tuesday, Niazi said investment in the agricultural sector is very small; So that only three-tenths of the revenues earned from agricultural products are invested in the sector itself.

“The limitation of government resources has forced us to seek help from private sector investors because the entry of private investors helps to complete self-finished projects,” the official said.

