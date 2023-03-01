Greenhouse cultivation development, a pivotal plan of Kordestan agriculture sector

TEHRAN- The development of cultivation in greenhouses is a pivotal plan of the agriculture sector of Kordestan province, in the west of Iran.

Kordestan province is considered one of the most promising provinces in the country in the agricultural sector, and for this reason, despite various deficiencies and limitations, agriculture contributes a lot to the production and employment in this province.

Due to its high economic benefit, greenhouse cultivation is one of the important capacities in the development of the agricultural sector and the prosperity of employment and production, and for this reason, in recent years, various measures have been taken in this direction in Kordestan province, although these measures have not been proportional to the high potentials and capacities of the province.

The development of greenhouse cultivation will reduce the need to import agricultural products in the province in four seasons, and at the same time, it will provide the basis for the export of produced products to other provinces and even abroad.

Since the beginning of this Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2022), the development of greenhouse cultivation has been placed as one of the central programs in the Agriculture Department of the province, and in this regard, special facilities are provided to the applicants, focusing on the development of small-scale greenhouses.

As announced by the province’s Agriculture Department, currently the largest amount of greenhouse production in this province is related to products such as cucumbers, strawberries, tomatoes, and ornamental plants, and the ground has been prepared to increase the amount of production in other products as well.

As recently stated by the deputy agriculture minister, the development of greenhouse cultivation is a major policy of the Agriculture Ministry.

In this regard, several projects have been defined and introduced to the banks, and as soon as the notification is made, the projects will receive facilities and their implementation will begin, the official added.

In recent years, the water crisis has caused serious challenges in Iran’s agriculture sector.

To solve this problem, several solutions, including the implementation of pressurized irrigation project and greenhouse cultivation, have been emphasized by experts and officials in this sector.

Iranian Agriculture Ministry’s Greenhouse Development Program is one of the priority projects of this ministry which aims at increasing productivity, efficiency, and water consumption management in the agriculture sector.

The program was approved in the Iranian calendar year 1395 (ended on March 20, 2017) under the framework of the National Resilient Economy Plan.

The development of the country’s agricultural parks and greenhouses not only is going to create new job opportunities but also increases the country’s non-oil exports and helps preserve the environment and the national water and soil resources.

MA/MA