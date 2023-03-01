Iran, Brazil need to boost trade ties: envoy

TEHRAN - Brazilian Ambassador to Iran Laudemar Gonsalves de Aguiar Neto said on Tuesday that Tehran and Brasília need to enhance their bilateral trade relations, IRIB reported.

The ambassador addressed reporters on the second day of his trip to Abadan, Khuzestan Province, in southwestern Iran where he said that the Brazilian government is seeking to increase the level of trade with Iran.

Referring to the economic plans for bolstering mutual economic ties, Aguiar said that business people of the two countries would communicate with each other in accordance with an economic schedule.

Holding the Brazilian trade desk in the Abadan Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture is one of the missions of the Iran-Brazil Joint Chamber of Commerce and certainly will yield positive results, he noted.

"It has been decided that a memorandum of understanding will be prepared by the officials of Abadan city and we are also interested in cooperating with them in the fields that the Iranian side expects," the diplomat said.

He underlined that agriculture, tourism, oil and petrochemical industries, sports, and fisheries are some of the fields of Abadan’s cooperation agreement with Brazil.

Yasin Kaveh-Pour, the mayor of Abadan, who accompanied the ambassador in a tour of the city, said that the grounds for the cooperation between Abadan and Brazil are laid, so the two sides can develop ties in cultural, sports, and economic fields.

Mentioning a sisterhood agreement that was concluded between Abadan and Santos city in the past, Kaveh-Pour said: “Now we are pursuing the conclusion of this official agreement in order to provide the basis for develop relations with Brazil in various fields.”

EF/MA

Photo: Brazilian Ambassador to Iran Laudemar Gonsalves de Aguiar Neto (R) visits Abadan oil industry facilities on Tuesday.