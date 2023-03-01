Eight walking routes designed for Tehran visitors

TEHRAN – Tehran tourism directorate has designed eight walking routes for avid sightseers and visitors to the Iranian capital.

“These days, urban tourism has become an inseparable part of citizens' entertainment. In this regard, Tehran's tourism walking routes have been defined to gain new experiences for tourists and those interested in Tehran.

Ehsan Mirabzadeh has said this type of tourism is popular, particularly in historical cities, and has its devotees.

“Walking tourism is widespread throughout the world, particularly in historical settings and in cities like Paris, Istanbul, etc. This style of travel is well-liked and has supporters. To create a set of perceptions and emotions in these routes among tourists, we defined a few walking routes in Tehran.”

Over the past year, the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts has paid more attention to Tehran and its tourism than before to help define different routes in terms of experiential tourism, religious tourism, agritourism, etc. in different cities of Tehran province including Pakdasht, Varamin, and Ray.

“The ability to interact with locals and hear about their experiences allows tourists to experience walking tourism. We will also see a strengthening of the local economy in those areas of the city,” he said.

“In this regard, eight routes have been defined in Tehran metropolis and even a separate route has been introduced for tourists in the bazaar of Tehran.”

“We tried to define these routes based on global standards in the field of walking tourism. And all these routes are designed in schematic maps and infographics,” he said.

Most of the walking routes start from Imam Khomeini Square [in downtown Tehran] and continue in different streets and alleys and show different attractions to sightseers, Mirabzadeh explained.

The first time Tehran is mentioned in historical accounts is in an 11th-century chronicle in which it is described as a small village north of Ray.

Ray, in which signs of settlement date from 6000 BC, is often considered Tehran’s predecessor. It became the capital city of the Seljuk Empire in the 11th century but later declined with factional strife between different neighborhoods and the Mongol invasion of 1220.

Tehran has many to offer its visitors including Golestan Palace, Grand Bazaar, Treasury of National Jewels, National Museum of Iran, Glass & Ceramic Museum, Masoudieh Palace, Sarkis Cathedral, Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art, and Carpet Museum of Iran, to name a few.

