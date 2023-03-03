Iran football coach to be introduced until March 11

TEHRAN – Head of Iran football federation Mehdi Taj said that they will appoint Team Melli coach until March 11.

The Iranian football team World Cup adventure in Qatar ended 12 weeks ago. Since then, the football federation has not chosen the new coach for the Team.

The federation didn’t extend Carlos Queiroz’s deal following poor results in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Saudi Arabia coach Herve Renard, Oman trainer Branko Ivankovic and former Qatar coach Felix Sanchez were shortlisted to take charge of Iran but the federation has yet to reach an agreement with one of them.

Then, the federation announced that an Iranian will be named as Team Melli coach. Amir Ghalenoei, Mehdi Tartar, Saket Elhami, Javad Nekounam and Farhad Majidi were nominated for the National Team.

Now, Taj has said the federation will appoint the national team head coach until March 11.