Parliament holds session to explore details of budget bill

TEHRAN - The Iranian parliament (Majlis) held its 16th session for reviewing the details of the national budget bill for the next Iranian calendar year (begins on March 21) on Saturday, Mehr News Agency reported.

As reported, the MPs discussed a report presented by the parliament's ad hoc budget review committee during the mentioned session.

The parliament approved the general outlines of the national budget bill for the next Iranian year in late January.

The bill was put to a vote in an open session, and 169 MPs out of 235 MPs who were present voted in favor of it and the generalities of the bill were approved.

Talfiaq Committee, a body consisting of MPs from different committees, which is established each year to study the national budget bill, had earlier approved the general policies of the bill.

President Ebrahim Raisi submitted the administration’s draft of the national budget bill to Majlis on January 11.

The president mentioned stable economic growth, people’s livelihood, observing justice, and efficiency of the government system as the main approaches of the budget bill and stated: “In this bill, the establishment of a progress and justice fund in all provinces is foreseen so that the development credits of the provinces are paid systematically.”

Raisi also said, “We have included the important points considered by the Leader in the general policies of the Seventh National Development Plan (2022-2026) in the drafting of the 1402 budget bill.”

As reported, reforming the budget structure, creating transparency, attracting governmental and private sector investments for completing semi-finished projects, and implementing the government's integrated financial management system are highlighted in the budget bill for the next year.

