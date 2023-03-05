Iran opens trade center, permanent exhibition in Kabul

TEHRAN- Iran’s trade center and permanent exhibition of Iranian products was inaugurated in Kabul on Sunday, the Iranian Embassy in Afghanistan announced.

In a tweet, the embassy mentioned the purpose of opening this center is to take a fundamental step in the development of trade relations between the two countries of Iran and Afghanistan.

The embassy added that this center will be a place for Afghan businessmen to familiarize themselves with Iranian products.

The development of exports to Afghanistan with the establishment of a permanent trade center for Iranian goods in Kabul is the beginning of a new chapter in the economic relations between the two countries.

On January 31, Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) held a conference on Iran-Afghanistan business opportunities, during which the capacities of trade with Afghanistan were introduced and some solutions were proposed to resolve the problems created by the government change in Afghanistan.

Speaking at this event, Deputy Industry, Mining, and Trade Minister Mohammad Mousavi said the trade between Iran and Afghanistan has reached $1.5 billion in the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21- December 21, 2022).

The official expressed hope that Opening trade centers in Afghanistan would increase the level of trade between the two neighbors.

Mousavi further invited the businessmen of the two countries, especially the Iranian industrialists, to take part in Afghanistan’s infrastructure projects.

Iran exported 4.187 million tons of commodities worth $1.839 billion to Afghanistan in the previous Iranian calendar year 1400 (ended on March 20, 2022) to register a 20-percent decline in terms of value compared to the preceding year.

The weight of the exported goods also decreased by 40 percent year on year.

MA/MA