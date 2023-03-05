TEDPIX gains 7,700 points on Sunday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), gained 7,730 points to 1.795 million on Sunday.

As reported, over 11.789 billion securities worth 70.356 trillion rials (about $164 million) were traded at the TSE.

TEDPIX gained 165,178 points in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

The index lost 155,778 points (9.22 percent) in the previous Iranian calendar month Bahman (ended on February 19).

MA/MA