Japanese eager to visit Iran, expert says

TEHRAN –There is a great deal of interest in visiting Iran among the Japanese, a tourism expert with the Embassy of Japan in Iran has said.

After the coronavirus outbreak, Japanese travel tours have resumed to Iran, as the Japanese enjoy traveling to Iran, the expert explained, ILNA reported on Sunday.

More than 7,000 Japanese nationals travel to Iran every year, with half of these traveling for business and the other half traveling as tourists, she added.

Due to sanctions against Iran, Japanese travel agencies cannot operate in Iran, so Japan and Iran can only establish tourism relations via the embassy, she noted.

A Japanese traveler is not just a tourist, but someone interested in learning about the culture and customs of Iran closely, and doing this is better achieved by accompanying Iranian natives and nomads through their daily lives, she stated.

Their favorite thing to do is not only see historical monuments but also be in nature and photograph it, she mentioned.

Some experts believe Iran is still somehow “unknown” to many potential travelers due to the Western “media war.” Several estimates have been released so far on the extent of the tourism-related losses incurred by the pandemic.

According to the data compiled by the tourism ministry, the tourism of the country was growing before the corona outbreak, its revenues reached $11.7 billion in 2019, which accounted for 2.8% of GDP, nearing the average share of tourism in the world GDP, which was 3.2 percent. Some 8.7 million foreign nationals visited Iran during the Iranian year (1398) and Iran was ranked as the second fastest-growing country in tourism based on data compiled by the World Tourism Organization.

Experts expect Iran to achieve a tourism boom after the coronavirus is contained, believing its impact would be temporary and short-lived for a country that ranked the third fastest-growing tourism destination in 2019.

The Islamic Republic expects to reap a bonanza from its numerous tourist spots such as bazaars, museums, mosques, bridges, bathhouses, madrasas, mausoleums, churches, towers, and mansions, of which 26 are inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage list. Under the 2025 Tourism Vision Plan, Iran aims to increase the number of tourist arrivals from 4.8 million in 2014 to 20 million in 2025.

ABU/AM