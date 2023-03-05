“The Fish Can Sing” at Iranian bookstores

TEHRAN – “The Fish Can Sing”, a novel by Icelandic author Halldor Laxness who won the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1955, has been published in Persian.

Soolar is the publisher of the book translated by Sara Mostafapur. The book was originally published in 1957.

“The Fish Can Sing” is one of Laxness’s most beloved novels, a poignant coming-of-age tale marked by his peculiar blend of light irony and dark humor.

The orphan Alfgrimur has spent an idyllic childhood sheltered in the simple turf cottage of a generous and eccentric elderly couple.

Alfgrimur dreams only of becoming a fisherman like his adoptive grandfather, until he meets Iceland’s biggest celebrity.

The opera singer Gardar Holm’s international fame is a source of tremendous pride to tiny, insecure Iceland, though no one there has ever heard him sing.

A mysterious man who mostly avoids his homeland and repeatedly fails to perform for his adoring countrymen, Gardar takes a particular interest in Alfgrimur’s budding musical talent and urges him to seek out the world beyond the one he knows and loves.

But as Alfgrimur discovers that Gardar is not what he seems, he begins to confront the challenge of finding his own path without turning his back on where he came from.

Born Halldor Guojonsson, he adopted the surname Laxness in honor of Laxnes in Mosfellssveit where he grew up, his family having moved from Reykjavik in 1905.

He published his first novel at the age of only 17, the beginning of a long literary career of more than 60 books, including novels, short stories, poetry and plays.

Confirmed a Catholic in 1923, he later moved away from religion and for a long time was sympathetic to Communist politics, which is evident in his novels World Light and Independent People.

Photo: Cover of the Persian edition of Halldor Laxness’s novel “The Fish Can Sing”.

