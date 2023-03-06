Israelis fighting Israelis on how to kill Palestinians 

TEHRAN- The Israeli protests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's "judicial reforms" are expanding, but how will they affect Palestinians?

Violent street protests against the plan by Netanyahu’s cabinet to overhaul the legal system have continued for the ninth consecutive week across the occupied Palestinian territories.

Israeli forces, some on horseback, have resorted to tear gas, water cannons, and roadblocks, among other means to contain the demonstrations by hundreds of thousands of Israelis or settlers.

The protests have now expanded to elite Israeli warplane pilots who are boycotting training sessions in opposition to Netanyahu's measures.

A majority of the warplane pilots that Israel depends on for its special bombing missions in Syria are boycotting pre-scheduled training this week.

37 of the 40 reserve pilots in the Israeli Air Force's 69th Squadron have joined the protest movement.

According to Israeli media, the 69th Squadron is the most powerful air force unit.

It reportedly flies F-15 fighter jets that have conducted long-range missions targeting civilian infrastructure positions across Syria over the past few years.

Bombing raids have increased since the Syrian government forces got the upper hand against foreign-backed militants and terrorists.

Israeli reports also say reservists who serve mandatory training in the regime's elite 8200 intelligence unit are striking as well in protest of the cabinet's actions by not attending certain aspects of their training program.

"Calls for insubordination hurts the Israeli military's ability to function and carry out its missions," Israeli Minister of War Yoav Gallant has been cited as saying.

Scores of Israeli army reservists have also said they will stop reporting for duty if the so-called judicial reforms proceed.

Reportedly, other units of the Israeli armed forces are also joining the protests, which top Israeli officials say could lead to "civil war" and the "collapse of Israeli society".

In January, the new cabinet of Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, who is facing charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust, announced planned changes to the regime’s judiciary that would weaken the Supreme Court and limit its ability to rule against the Israeli Knesset (Parliament).

Essentially, it would limit Israel's so-called Supreme Court or its ability to overturn the new cabinet's decisions, a coalition cabinet that has a majority in the Knesset. The measures would also increase the newly formed extreme right-wing cabinet's decision in choosing judges.

There is no doubt the Israeli regime is facing a very severe political deadlock with the formation of the far-right Netanyahu cabinet. Many of its extremist ministers are facing various scandals or legal trials. On top of them all is Netanyahu himself.

Critics say reforming the Supreme Court would effectively prevent any punishment for extremist ministers and allow Netanyahu to walk free.

But would it also allow these newly established fascist ministers to push further in their aggression and violations against the Palestinians?

Over the past weeks, months and years, the Palestinians have witnessed terrible crimes against humanity.

Since Netanyahu's cabinet was sworn in in early January, these crimes have included two massacres in the occupied West Bank. Around 70 Palestinians have been murdered during mass arrest campaigns, houses have been demolished, settlements expanded, and prisoners (male and female) tortured. Settlers have also gone on the rampage, torching houses, cars and injuring hundreds.

The list is endless.

The "Israeli Supreme Court" that Netanyahu is going after has been portrayed by all the pro-Zionist supporters as some kind of democratic institution.

But this is the same "Supreme Court" that legitimized all the crimes against humanity that have been taking place against Palestinians since Netanyahu's cabinet took power in January 2023 and long before Netanyahu's new cabinet.

Over the decades, the shoot-to-kill policy, collective punishment, detention of minors, the so-called administrative detention and all the other crimes that are considered illegal under international laws, were authorized and legitimatized by the Israeli judiciary at the highest level.

From a Palestinian perspective, this is a wide-scale protest movement within the Zionist entity. The Israelis, including settlers, don’t want to be governed by a Netanyahu dictatorship.

The supporters and opponents of the "judicial reforms" still want to keep the status quo, which is occupation and a Zionist superiority over the Palestinians.

Those who speak of the unrest in Israel as some form of a push towards democracy is something absurd from a Palestinian point of view.

There are some Israelis who fear that they may experience a very tiny fraction of what the Palestinians have experienced. That is to say, some form of a crackdown against dissident Israelis.

If anything, the Israeli demonstrations have opened the eyes of many in the West Bank and those countries who normalized relations with the occupation regime. The protests show that this entity is just a monstrous dictatorship that has ethnically cleansed the Palestinians.

Whether the Netanyahu gang can crush the dissident voices remains to be seen.

Israel's backers, (the U.S. and the UK in particular) are looking on with concern as to how far the protests expand and whether an armed civil war will break out within the Zionist bloc as the magnitude of these protests are certainly new and unprecedented.

But there is no mistake that this is a civil war among the Zionists themselves on how to crush the Palestinian cause.

There is complete consensus among all Israeli rulers, parties and the supreme court to steal more lands and wage wars against the lawful Palestinian resistance.

The armed Palestinian resistance will continue and they have every right to call on all freedom loving nations to support their struggle for justice.

While the supporters and opponents of Netanyahu's so-called judicial reforms have one thing in common when it comes to the Palestinians, recent events indicate how fragile Israel has become.

This is an occupying entity with hundreds of nuclear weapons that has posed a serious threat to regional peace and security.

It is now facing a crisis from within. It is in addition to threats that it has been facing for decades by resistance forces for its war crimes and aggressions.

Modern history shows that no apartheid regime remains in power forever. This is something that will be seen in the near future.

One thing, which can be said with utmost certainty, is that there is a real dilemma unfolding within the occupied Palestinian territories.



