Iran FM visits Ankara, plans to tour quake-hit regions in Turkey

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian left Tehran for Ankara on Tuesday night for talks with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu and other senior officials in the country.

Abdollahian also plans to tour the earthquake-hit regions in Turkey.

A massive tremor with 7.8 magnitude struck southeastern Turkey and northern Syria on February 6. According to the new date, the death toll in Turkey has reached 45,968.

Turkey has announced that 4,276 of those killed in Turkey were Syrian citizens.