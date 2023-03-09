Former Iran PEO president Ghafourifard dies

TEHRAN - Hassan Ghafourifard, former president of Iran’s Physical Education Organization (PEO), passed away on Thursday.

He died at the age of 79 after a lengthy illness in Tehran.

Ghafourifard head Iran’s Physical Education Organization from 1989 to 1994.

As a politician, he represented Tehran, Rey, Shemiranat and Eslamshahr twice in the Parliament of Iran, as well as serving a brief spell from Mashhad and Kalat electoral district.

