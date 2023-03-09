Former Iran PEO president Ghafourifard dies
TEHRAN - Hassan Ghafourifard, former president of Iran’s Physical Education Organization (PEO), passed away on Thursday.
He died at the age of 79 after a lengthy illness in Tehran.
Ghafourifard head Iran’s Physical Education Organization from 1989 to 1994.
As a politician, he represented Tehran, Rey, Shemiranat and Eslamshahr twice in the Parliament of Iran, as well as serving a brief spell from Mashhad and Kalat electoral district.
Tehran Times extends deepest sympathy to his family, loved ones, and friends over his demise.
