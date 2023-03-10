Veisi replaces sacked Tavares as Sanat Naft coach

TEHRAN – Iranian football club Sanat Naft have appointed Abdollah Veisi as head coach after sacking Brazilian coach Edson Tavares.

Tavares was sacked as Sanat coach just after three months following poor results in the Iran league.

The 66-year-old coach had replaced Firouz Karimi in the Abadan based football team.

Veisi, who has not been a head coach since parting company with Foolad in 2021, took charge of the struggling team until the end of the season.

The 51-year-old coach has previously coached Iranian teams Paykan, Saba, Esteghlal Khuzestan, Sepahan and Naft Masjed Soleyman.

Veisi will lead Sanat Naft on Monday against Malavan in Abadan.