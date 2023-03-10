“The Stranger” crowned best at resistance filmfest ending aboard warship  

TEHRAN – “The Stranger”, an Iranian film that portrays the military life of IRGC commander Mohammad Borujerdi, was named best last Wednesday in a different finale to the 17th International Resistance Film Festival aboard the Shahid Abdollah Rudaki warship.

IRGC chief Major General Hossein Salami and Nasser Abu Sharif, a Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement representative, were among the guests attending the closing ceremony held on the warship in the Assaluyeh Port in the Persian Gulf.

Directed by Mohammad-Hossein Latifi, “The Stranger” focuses on Borujerdi’s struggles against separatists in western Iran to maintain territorial integrity in the region in the early 1980s.

Hamed Anqa is the screenwriter and producer of the film, which was previously honored at the National Will Manifestation Awards in February.

For this film, Abdollah Abdinasab won the award for best cinematographer and Shahram Khalaj was awarded as best makeup artist.

“Hipower” by Hadi Mohammadpur won the festival president’s special award.

The film is about an innovation of Mansur Sattari, the late commander-in-chief of the Iran Air Force, in Iran’s antiaircraft fire in Operation Valfajr 8 during the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war.

Hadi Hejazifar was picked as best director for “The Situation of Mehdi”, which portrays the life story of Mehdi Bakeri, the chief of IRGC 31st Shura Division that carried out several major operations during the Iran-Iraq war.

Masud Sekhavatdoost was named best composer for his collaboration in “The Situation of Mehdi”.

Ruhollah Hadpur-Seraj also won the award for best sound engineer for his collaboration in this film.

Directed by Mohammad Asgari, “Mud Cubicle” was selected as the best directorial debut feature film. Mohsen Khodabakhshi was awarded as best set designer for his collaboration in this film.

Jaleh Sameti was selected as best actress for her role in “Colonel Sorray”. She portrays Sorayya Abdollahi, an Iranian woman who travels to Iraq to meet her son held captive in Iraq at Camp Ashraf, the base of the Mojahedin-e Khalq Organization.

Directed by Leili Aaj, the drama was also named best debut film.

Written by Hossein Torabjezad, “Anti” won the best screenplay award, and Mehdi Nosrati was named best actor for his role in the film.

“Squad of Girls”, a drama about women’s role in the 34-day resistance in Khorramshahr against the Iraqi invaders during the Iran-Iraq war, won the award for special effects created by Hassan Najafi.

Photo: IRGC chief Major General Hossein Salami awards a winner during the closing ceremony of the 17th International Resistance Film Festival on Shahid Abdollah Rudaki warship in Assaluyeh Port on March 8, 2023. (PANA/Mehdi Maheri)

