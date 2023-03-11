TEDPIX loses 800 points on Saturday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), lost 845 points to 1.816 million on Saturday.

As reported, over 14.879 billion securities worth 66.792 trillion rials (about $155.33 billion) were traded at the TSE.

TEDPIX fell 0.2 percent to close at 1.817 million points in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

The index lost 155,778 points (9.22 percent) in the previous Iranian calendar month Bahman (ended on February 19).

TSE is one of the four Iranian stock exchanges, and the most important one. The other three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).

Head of Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO) has said that the country’s stock market has been passing through a challenging time but considering the government’s support, the future of the market is going to be bright.

“The capital market has gone through a challenging period and in the past two and a half years, various issues occurred in the market that led to the creation of a heavy psychological atmosphere,” Majid Eshqi told the press.

According to the official, various plans have been implemented by the government and SEO in three major axes and extensive efforts have been made to achieve the goals set for the market.

