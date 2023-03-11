Maritime projects worth nearly $100m inaugurated in southern Iran

TEHRAN – Iranian Transport and Urban Development Minister Mehrdad Bazrpash inaugurated 10 major maritime projects worth 42.951 trillion rials (about $99.886 million) in southern Hormozgan Province during a visit on Saturday, the portal of the country’s Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) reported.

The inauguration ceremony of the said projects was also attended by PMO Head Ali-Akbar Safaei, the Governor of Hormozgan Province Mehdi Dousti, along some provincial officials and MPs.

As reported, of the mentioned projects six were put into operation with a total investment of 19.32 trillion rials (about $44.93 million), while the executive operation of three projects worth 21.729 trillion rials (about $50.532 million) was also started.

The inaugurated projects include a marine reference building, a new section of the third phase of Shahid Rajaei Port’s development plan, and two suction machines with a total capacity of 300 tons per hour for loading and unloading of grains at this port.

Khamir multipurpose port was another major project that was inaugurated by the minister. The port is developed with the aim of facilitating trade, enhancing the export of minerals, and boosting employment in the province.

EF/MA

Photo: Transport Minister Menrdad Bazrpash inaugurates Khamir Port in Hormozgan Province in a ceremony on Saturday.