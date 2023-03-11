44 Lorestan villages selected for tourism

TEHRAN – Lorestan tourism directorate has selected 44 local villages as emerging destinations for holidaymakers and nature lovers.

“We have selected 44 villages which hold considerable potential to become tourist destinations,” the provincial tourism chief said on Saturday.

However, the villages should be equipped for tourism beforehand in terms of installing needed infrastructure, Ata Hassanpur said.

“According to the most recent statistics, more than 80% of these villages now have access to gas, and the remaining 20% are in the process of being finished.”

These villages are also being provided with access roads and Internet access for this purpose, the official said.

The Lorestan villages are surrounded by lakes, waterfalls, fertile plains, wetlands, and high mountains covered in trees and other vegetation, so it is important to focus on rural tourism in this area.

As mentioned by travel experts, holidaymakers are becoming more and more adventurous in recent years, seeking out unique experiences like spending a day in the tranquil countryside, gathering fresh fruit, watching rice grow, fishing by the sea, dining on local cuisine, or even staying with locals.

To put it another way, a lot of urban dwellers favor rural travel to take advantage of a relaxed way of life similar to "the Internet countryside."

In contrast, traditional modes of transportation are typically booked through travel agencies. As tourists get older, more and more types of travel are welcomed by those looking for off-the-beaten-path destinations.

Having numerous pristine yet diverse natural gifts, Iran has many to offer to nature lovers. For instance, the villages of Kharanaq, Barandaq, and Lark have been nominated for the ‘Best Tourism Villages’ label, which the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) is projected to grant to a selection of rural destinations across the globe.

The World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) sees rural tourism as a type of activity in which the visitor’s experience is related to a wide range of products generally linked to nature-based activities, agriculture, rural lifestyle, culture, angling, and sightseeing. Such tourism also possesses characteristics such as low population density, a landscape dominated by agriculture and forestry, as well as traditional social structure and lifestyle.

Additionally, the expansion of the local economy is the ultimate goal of the rise and development of the rural tourism industry, but in the long run, to make this possible, full protection of the environment is crucial.

