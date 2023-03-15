TEDPIX climbs 38,000 points on Wednesday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), rose 38,000 points to 1.82 million on Wednesday.

As reported, over 15.373 billion securities worth 94.472 trillion rials (about $225 million) were traded at the TSE.

TEDPIX fell 0.2 percent to close at 1.817 million points in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

The index lost 155,778 points (9.22 percent) in the previous Iranian calendar month Bahman (ended on February 19).

TSE is one of the four Iranian stock exchanges, and the most important one. The other three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).

Iranian government has allocated 150 trillion rials (about $357 million) to the country’s Capital Market Stabilization and Development Fund (CMSDF) in the budget bill for the next Iranian calendar year 1402 (begins on March 21) to support small shareholders.

As reported, the government has decided to supply the mentioned fund from the shares of state-owned companies to protect small shareholders against the risks of the capital market.

Also, in order to strengthen the companies active in the market, a part of their profit which is allocated to increasing their capital is going to be exempted from tax; this will encourage such companies to increase capital and expand their activities.

MA/MA