Expert in Israeli affairs: The language of resistance is the only way to address the enemy

TEHRAN- It seems that the situation in Israel has never been as dangerous as it is today; on the one hand, the internal turmoil that has severely shaken this regime, and on the other hand, the growth and expansion of resistance from Gaza to the West Bank, as well as the increasing power and influence of the resistance axis around the Zionist regime.

Are these preludes to disintegration? In this regard, "Warda Saad" conducted a journalistic interview with Professor "Ali Haider," an expert in Israeli affairs, and the text of the interview came as follows:

What is the role of resistance in this situation? And did balances imposed by resistance forces and sacrifices made by Palestinian people contribute to escalating this crisis?

The main factor in producing the internal crisis that the enemy entity is experiencing is due to internal dynamics without conflicting with external factors, as is the case with any society. The existence of resistance is also a major factor in exacerbating the overall crisis of the entity, as internal conflict is dangerous due to its repercussions, as it occurs under increasing external threats from within Palestinian territories and throughout all areas of the resistance axis. Against this background, voices within the entity have risen warning of the consequences of this crisis on Israel's image in the minds of its enemies (the spider's house) and the resulting implications for Israeli national security from a perspective of erosion of national immunity based on social solidarity. In light of Iran's escalating threat as a determined regional power, US support wavers and Israel's internal unity erodes, and in such circumstances Israel will pay a heavy price in facing external threats. It is impossible to separate the direction, pace and crystallization of internal dynamics from its regional environment and from the defeats that this entity has suffered in the past two decades specifically. And it is certain that if the enemy entity continued its victories that occurred during the first three decades, many of its dynamics would have moved in other directions.

In any case, the future direction for the enemy entity is determined by the interaction between its internal and external paths. According to Brigadier General Yaakov Bengo, head of the planning department in the enemy army, Israel is experiencing a deep erosion in its three privileges (international, regional, and domestic). He adds that with the escalating threat from Iran as a determined regional power, American support is wavering and the internal unity of Israeli society is eroding. In such circumstances, Israel will pay a high price in confronting external threats.

What is your evaluation of the reactions we have seen to the terrorist measures taken by the occupation government and its ministers' racist statements against the Palestinian people, their properties and homes? Do you think they rise to the level of challenge both regionally and internationally?

The more resistance improves its capabilities and performance, the more it imposes itself on the region and world. The more it becomes capable of extracting many positions that serve the Palestinian cause. The truth that should not be absent from our minds is that all global institutions and leaderships' positions do not alleviate injustice or heal wounds unless they are translated into tangible steps to curb Zionist aggression against the Palestinian people. It is not expected - essentially - to achieve this under embracing and arrogant support for this entity. In parallel, it is required to continue exposing Zionist crimes at an international level as part of a broader plan rather than an alternative to resistance.

On the other hand, it is clear that many regional and international positions differ in their approaches and goals, including the fear of the widening of confrontations and their impact on their interests in the region. Some may have felt embarrassed and wanted to record positions that try to cover up the reality of their policies that conspire against the Palestinian people. In any case, the more resistance rises in its capabilities and performance, the more it imposes itself on the region and the world, and the more it becomes capable of obtaining many positions that serve the Palestinian cause.

The New York Times referred in an article to the growing popularity of Al-Areen Al-Aswad (Black Den) and other new formations of resistance in the occupied West Bank. What is your evaluation of this phenomenon, which invents different methods to resist Zionist occupation? Do you see it as a real revolutionary alternative to illusory peace projects?

The emergence of many resistance groups with diverse names distributed in several Palestinian areas is an expression of the will of the Palestinian people to confront occupation. It is an extension of a path of creativity and determination that has been shown by Palestinians throughout their history of resistance. Each station had its dimensions and messages, and several points can be recorded in this field:

These manifestations embodied by various names reflect the failure of Israel's strategy of deterrence and subjugation against Palestinians, and reflect its determination to continue its struggle no matter how difficult circumstances may be in this field.

These groups and operations contribute to the preservation of the Palestinian cause and impose it on the regional, international, and Israeli arenas, in contrast to attempts to erase, marginalize, and suffocate it.

These groups establish equations that have begun to impose themselves on the entity, as was successful in Gaza, and this path continues in the West Bank.

This concept is most evident in operations that follow massacres and assassinations carried out by the enemy, where the results of these operations escalate and have a significant impact on both security and political levels.

The liberation of Palestine requires the convergence and integration of the will of the Palestinian people with the will of resistance forces in the region.

These groups form a link between the past and future of resistance, making them an essential and exclusive path for preserving resistance as one of the most important features of this people's identity, more than being an expression of a military option in its literal sense.

These groups represent a miscarriage of the normalization plan that is intended to be imposed on the Palestinian people, and a frustration of their attempts to despair in response to any settlement process joined by an Arab regime, openly or secretly.

They also emphasize that the language of resistance is the only one through which the Zionist enemy should be addressed.

After the Palestinian people have witnessed the catastrophic results of the settlement process, it is natural for them to rally around the option of resistance as the only option that paves the way for liberation and defends their existence and future.

The most important thing in all of this is that it points to a bright future for the Palestinian cause, especially since it integrates with a strategic depth represented by the axis of resistance that embraces and supports it and offers sacrifices as a result; especially since liberating Palestine requires a convergence and integration of the will of the Palestinian people with the will of resistance forces in the region.