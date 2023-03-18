“Autumn Girl” composer receives nomination at HIMAwards

TEHRAN – Iranian composer Mohammadreza Ajdari has received a nomination for his piece “Autumn Girl” at the Hollywood Independent Music Awards.

The single has been recorded with guitarist Firuz Veisanlu, saxophonist and flutist Hadi Jedari, bass guitarist Babak Riahipur, and drummer Peyman Latifi. Mix and mastering have been done by Omid Asghari. This composition also features Ajdari on piano.

His album “Miracle of Love” and singles, including “Nil”, have won great acclaim.

Ajdari is also a music teacher, whose students Selina Sadat Shekrabi, Barsam Akbari and Roham Abdolhosseini have recently won prizes at the 2023 American Music Talent Competition.

Fifty-seven other musicians have been nominated for the HIMAwards, which will announce winners in different categories on August 17, 2023.

The HIMAwards event will take place in Hollywood, California. The evening will feature live performances, a VIP dinner banquet, celebrity presenters, red carpet and award presentations.

Founded by Brent Harvey, executive producer of the Hollywood Music in Media Awards, the HIMAwards is the premier global platform for independent music. Emerging and established artists, songwriters, composers and audio recording professionals around the world are recognized for outstanding contributions and content creation.

The HIMAwards Advisory Board is comprised of some of the industry’s most respected and seasoned professionals. All personnel, resources and services under the HIMAwards banner are fully vetted and endorsed by the HIMAwards founder, assuring the highest marks in principles and standards.

HIMAwards seminars, panels and symposiums, both virtual and in-person, are created to inform and empower independent artists.

Photo: A poster for Iranian composer Mohammadreza Ajdari and his single “Autumn Girl”.

