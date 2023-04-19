Challenges ahead of Iran football

TEHRAN - Iranian football has the potential to become one of the best in Asia and even the world but there are issues that need to be addressed.

The West Asian country has so many foreign-based players at the moment and it shows that the Iranian talented players can be discovered to play in the big leagues.

Mehdi Taremi is a key player of Portuguese team Porto while Alireza Jahanbakhsh has helped his team Feyenoord stay top of Eredivisie table.

Allahyar Sayyadmanesh is another Iranian player who is a member of EFL Championship side Hull City.

The Iranian national football team have been a dominant force in Asian football for several years. The team have won the AFC Asian Cup three times and participated in the FIFA World Cup six times.

Iranian football clubs have also been making significant progress in recent years. Persepolis and Esteghlal are two of the most successful clubs in the country, with a large fan base and a strong record of winning domestic titles. These clubs have also performed well in international competitions, with Persepolis reaching the final of the AFC Champions League in 2018 and 2020.

Despite its success, the Iranian football league faces challenges in terms of finances. Many stadiums need to be renovated, while clubs struggle with financial difficulties due to a lack of sponsorship and revenue.

Another challenge facing Iranian football is the lack of investment in youth development. While the country has produced some talented young players, there is a need for more investment in grassroots football to ensure a steady stream of talent for the national team.

Iranian football has come a long way over the years, but there are still challenges that need to be addressed. The government needs to ensure that there is transparency and accountability in football affairs, while also investing in youth development and improving infrastructure. With the right support and investment, Iranian football has the potential to become one of the best in Asia and even the world.