Al Quds Day commemorated across Mumbai

On April 21, 2023, people in Mumbai commemorated Yaum Al Quds, which is held annually on the last Friday of the Holy month of Ramadhan. The event is an opportunity to speak out against oppression around the world, particularly the occupation of Palestine.

Large crowds gathered in various parts of the city to participate in the event, with many women joining the rallies. One rally took place from Khoja Masjid to Kesar Baug Hall in the Dongri area, while another took place from Zaib Palace to Chai Coffee in Andheri.

At the Haidery Jama Masjid in Mira Road, participants shouted slogans against the Israeli apartheid regime and its supporters in the US and UK. Ehsan Haider Raza, a participant from Mira Road, expressed concern about the ongoing genocide of Palestinians and called on governments around the world to take notice and take action against it.

“The ongoing genocide of Palestinians is a cause of concern for the global community. Governments from around the world needs to sit up, take notice of the daily killings taking place in occupied-Palestine,” he said.

Another participant from Andheri, who preferred to remain anonymous, criticized the hypocrisy of the governments in the US and Europe, saying that if they can take a stand against the occupation of Ukraine by Russia, they should also take a similar stand against the 75-year occupation of Palestinian land.

Overall, the Yaum Al Quds event in Mumbai served as a platform for people to speak out against oppression and show solidarity with the people of Palestine.