Knowledge-based horticulture to realize production growth

TEHRAN- Taking a knowledge-based approach in the horticulture sector is an important factor to realize the motto of production growth in the country, an official with the Agriculture Ministry stated.

Dariyoush Salempour, the director-general of Cold and Dry Fruits Affairs Department of the ministry, said one of the most important effects of benefiting from the results of knowledge-based projects is the growth of production, which causes agricultural growth and economic prosperity.

According to Mohammad-Mehdi Boroumandi, the deputy agriculture minister for horticulture affairs, Iran has a special position in the field of horticulture.

The official says that all researchers believe that the advantage of Iran’s agriculture sector is horticulture because it creates more employment and brings a good foreign currency income.

He has mentioned the renovation of gardens as one of the important programs of the ministry and said: “The capacity of agricultural production in the country is more than this and should be increased.”

Referring to the important role of farmers and gardeners in maintaining food security, he pointed out that apart from four tropical fruits including bananas, coconuts, mangoes, and pineapples, the country is completely self-sufficient in providing other agricultural products.

Underlining that Iran has achieved good success in the field of food security, Boroumandi pointed out that the Ministry of Agriculture, as the ministry of food security, despite the climatic problems and all the economic constraints, has managed to earn good foreign currency in addition to meeting the domestic needs and food security of the country.

MA