Commodities worth nearly $712m traded at IME in a week

TEHRAN- During the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday), Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME) witnessed trade of 3,154,093 tons of commodities with a total trading value of nearly $712 million, posting growths of 18 percent and 20 percent in volume and value of trades compared with the week before that.

As reported by the IME’s Public Relations and International Affairs Department, the exchange saw on its metals and minerals trading floor trade of 2,555,886 tons of commodities worth nearly $434 million.

On this floor the IME sold 1,327,505 tons of cement, 608,000 tons of iron ore, 423,871 tons of steel, 175,000 tons of sponge iron, 60,600 tons of zinc, 13,335 tons of copper, 10,425 tons of aluminum, 500 tons of cast iron and 200 tons of molybdenum concentrate.

Furthermore, the IME witnessed on both domestic and export rings of its oil and petrochemical trading floor 527,530 tons of commodities valued at more than $245 million.

Commodities traded on this floor included 160,831 tons of bitumen, 137,000 tons of vacuum bottom, 102,349 tons of polymeric products, 58,000 tons of lube cut, 39,144 tons of chemicals, 23,320 tons of sulfur, 5,058 tons of base oil, 2,008 tons of petroleum products,290 tons of gas feedstocks and 200 tons of insulation.

The IME also traded within the same week 70,677 tons of commodities on its side market.

IME is one of the four major stock markets of Iran, the other three markets are Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), Iran's over-the-counter (OTC) market known also as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), and Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX).

