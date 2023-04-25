Tehran exhibit showcases Persian editions of Theodor Seuss Geisel Award winners 

TEHRAN – An exhibition underway in Tehran is showcasing a collection of Persian editions of the books honored with the Theodor Seuss Geisel Award.

Established in 2004 by the American Library Association (ALA), the Theodor Seuss Geisel Award is given annually to the author(s) and illustrator(s) of the most distinguished American book for beginning readers published in English in the United States during the preceding year.

The award is named for the world-renowned children’s author, Theodor Geisel.

The exhibition opened on Monday at the central library of Iran’s Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults – Kanoon and will run until May 21.

Among the books on view at the showcase is “The Watermelon Seed Board” by the author and illustrator Greg Pizzoli.

In this book, which won the Theodor Seuss Geisel Award in 2014, the crocodile loves watermelon, but what will happen when his greatest fear of swallowing a watermelon seed comes to pass? Will vines sprout out his ears? Will his skin turn pink? Only one thing is certain: his wild imagination will have kids laughing out loud and begging for another read.

The Persian translation of this book by Sheida Ranjbar has been published by Porteqal Publishing House.

The exhibition is also displaying the Persian translation of Dan Santat’s “The Cookie Fiasco” by Anahita Hazrati.

The book tells the story of Hippo, Croc and the Squirrels, which are determined to have equal cookies for all! But how? There are only three cookies . . . and four of them! They need to act fast before nervous Hippo breaks all the cookies into crumbs!

“Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus!” has also been selected for the exhibition.

Released by Disney-Hyperion in 2003, it is Mo Willems’ first book for children. The plot is about a bus driver who has to leave so he asks the reader to not allow the Pigeon to drive the bus. Kanoon is the publisher of the Persian edition translated by Zahra Ahmadi.

Each of the Theodor Seuss Geisel Award winners receives a bronze medal in recognition of their literary and artistic achievements that demonstrate creativity and imagination to engage children in reading.

Photo: A poster for an exhibition in Tehran showcasing a collection of Persian editions of the books honored with the Theodor Seuss Geisel Award.

