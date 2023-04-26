‘Free zones, tariffs, transport to boost Iran-Syria trade ties’

TEHRAN- Iranian Transport and Urban Development Minister Mehrdad Bazrpash said that activating free zones, reducing transit tariffs, and developing transportation and tourism corridors to expand trade ties between the two countries were the main topics discussed in his meeting with the Syrian officials.

In a meeting between Bazrpash and the entrepreneurs of Syria, participated by Syrian Minister of Public Works and Housing Suhail Abdul Latif, Transport Minister Zouhair Khazim, and Economy and Foreign Trade Minister Mohammad Samer al-Khalil, the two sides explored the ways for strengthening bilateral economic relations, and the Iranian minister announced the increase of interactions between the two countries in various fields, including the activation of free zones and the reduction of transit tariffs, giving priority to the field of tourism and the development of transportation corridors.

Bazrpash arrived in Syria on Tuesday morning at the head of a high-ranking delegation and was welcomed by Syrian Economy and Foreign Trade Minister Mohammad Samer al-Khalil.

During the two-day stay in Syria, the two countries’ officials discussed the ways for the expansion of economic relations between the two countries.

Bazrpash and Samer al-Khalil co-chair Iran-Syria Joint Economic Committee.

Emphasizing the strengthening of economic relations between Iran and Syria, the Iranian minister announced the talks between the officials of the two countries to expand economic relations in the maritime and rail sectors, facilitate bank transactions and reduce free trade tariffs.

Iran and Syria have been taking major steps for the expansion of their mutual trade ties. The two sides have exchanged numerous trade delegations and Iranian private companies are investing in various fields of the Syrian economy like providing construction materials especially cement and working on several reconstruction projects.

MA

Photo: Iranian Transport Minister Mehrdad Bazrpash (1st R), Syrian Economy and Foreign Trade Minister Mohammad Samer al-Khalil (2nd R), Transport Minister Zouhair Khazim (1st L), and Minister of Public Works and Housing Suhail Abdul Latif (2nd L)