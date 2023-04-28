Darren Byler’s book “In the Camps” published in Persian

TEHRAN – “In the Camps: China's High-Tech Penal Colony” by Darren Byler has been published by Qoqnus.

Masud Yusef-Hasirchin is the translator of the book originally published in 2021.

This book shows how China used a network of surveillance to intern over a million people and produce a system of control previously unknown in human history.

Novel forms of state violence and colonization have been unfolding for years in China’s vast northwestern region, where more than a million and a half Uyghurs and others have vanished into internment camps and associated factories.

Based on hours of interviews with camp survivors and workers, thousands of government documents, and over a decade of research, Darren Byler, one of the leading experts on Uyghur society and Chinese surveillance systems, uncovers how a vast network of technology provided by private companies – facial surveillance, voice recognition, smartphone data – enabled the state and corporations to blacklist millions of Uyghurs because of their religious and cultural practice starting in 2017.

Charged with “pre-crimes” that sometimes consist only of installing social media apps, detainees were put in camps to “study”–forced to praise the Chinese government, renounce Islam, disavow families, and labor in factories.

Byler travels back to Xinjiang to reveal how the convenience of smartphones has doomed the Uyghurs to catastrophe, and makes the case that the technology is being used all over the world, sold by tech companies from Beijing to Seattle producing new forms of oppression for vulnerable people around the world.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian edition of Darren Byler’s book “In the Camps: China's High-Tech Penal Colony”.

