Commodities worth over $2.5b traded at IME in a month

TEHRAN- During the past Iranian calendar month (ended on April 20) Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME) witnessed trade of 11,429,496 tons of commodities with a total trading value of more than $2.5 billion on its physical market.

As reported by the IME’s Public Relations and International Affairs Department, the exchange saw on its metals and minerals trading floor, trade of 9,646,113 tons of commodities valued at more than $1.5 billion.

On this floor the IME sold 5,109,245 tons of cement, 2,398,000 tons of iron ore, 1,546,964 tons of steel, 550,600 tons of sponge iron, 88,450 tons of zinc, 28,675 tons of aluminum, 25,560 tons of copper, 600 tons of molybdenum concentrate, 500 tons of cast iron and 60 tons of precious metals concentrate.

Furthermore, the exchange saw trade of 1,661,569 tons of commodities worth more than $872 million on both domestic and export pits of its oil and petrochemical trading floor.

Items traded on this floor included 437,457 tons of bitumen, 434,000 tons of vacuum bottom, 393,840 tons of polymeric products, 186,000 tons of lube cut, 148,735 tons of chemicals, 40,080 tons of sulfur, 15,868 tons of oil, 5,268 tons of petroleum products, 790 tons of gas feedstocks and 550 tons of insulation.

Last was the IME's side market on which the exchange traded 121,814 tons of commodities.

IME is one of the four major stock markets of Iran, the other three markets are Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), Iran's over-the-counter (OTC) market known also as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), and Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX).

