“Introducing Fractals” published in Persian 

TEHRAN – “Introducing Fractals: A Graphic Guide” by Nigel Lesmoir-Gordon, Ralph Edney and Will Rood has been published by Saless in Persian.

Omid Masudifar is the translator of the book first published in 2000.

Fractal Geometry is the geometry of the natural world - animal, vegetable and mineral.

It’s about the broken, wrinkled, wiggly world - the uneven shapes of nature, unlike the idealized forms of Euclidean geometry.

We see fractals everywhere; indeed we are fractals! Fractal Geometry is an extension of classical geometry.

Using computers, it can make precise models of physical structures - from ferns to galaxies.

Fractal Geometry is a new language. Once you speak it, you can describe the shape of a cloud as precisely as an architect can describe a house.

Lesmoir-Gordon is a producer of television documentaries.

Will Rood studied mathematics at Cambridge University. His fractal animations have graced many television documentaries and his artwork has been featured on numerous magazines, posters and CD sleeves.

Ralph Edney trained as a mathematician, and has worked as a teacher, journalist, illustrator and political cartoonist.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian edition of “Introducing Fractals: A Graphic Guide”.

MMS/YAW