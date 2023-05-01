Iran defeat Kuwait at 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey Women's Asia

TEHRAN – Iran defeated Kuwait 20-0 at the 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey Women's Asia and Oceania Championship on Monday.

Team Melli, who defeated India 17-1 in their first match, will play Kyrgyzstan on Wednesday in Group B.

Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia and the UAE are in Group A.

After a single round-robin in each group, the first two teams from Group A will qualify for the semifinals and the remaining teams need to qualify for the semifinals against the best two teams coming from Group B.

The event started on April 30 in Bangkok, Thailand and will finish on May 8.

Photo: Mahdiyeh Kermani