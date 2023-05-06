Iran into 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey Women's Asia final

TEHRAN – Iran defeated Singapore 3-0 on Saturday and advanced to the final match of the 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey Women's Asia and Oceania Championship.

Team Melli had previously defeated India 17-1, Kuwait 20-0, Kyrgyzstan 26-0 and the UAE 14-0 in their previous matches.

Earlier in the day, Thailand defeated India 13-0 to book their place in the final.

Iran will play Thailand on Sunday in the final match, while India face Singapore in the bronze medal match.

The event started on April 30 in Bangkok, Thailand and will finish on May 7.