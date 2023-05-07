Iran runners-up at 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey Women's Asia

TEHRAN – Iran lost to defending champions Thailand 3-1 in the final match of the 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey Women's Asia and Oceania Championship on Sunday.

Team Melli had defeated India 17-1, Kuwait 20-0, Kyrgyzstan 26-0, the UAE 14-0 and Singapore 3-0 in the competition.

Earlier in the day, Singapore beat India 3-1 to win the bronze medal.

The event started on April 30 in Bangkok, Thailand finished on May 7.

The IIHF Women's Asia and Oceania Championship is an international women's ice hockey tournament run by the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF).

It was the IIHF women's debut for Iran and Kyrgyzstan.