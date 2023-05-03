Iran into 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey Women's Asia quarters

TEHRAN – Iran defeated Kyrgyzstan 26-0 and booked their place at quarterfinals round of the 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey Women's Asia and Oceania Championship on Wednesday.

Team Melli had previously defeated India 17-1 and Kuwait 20-0 in their first two matches in Group B.

Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia and the UAE are in Group A.

After a single round-robin in each group, the first two teams from Group A will qualify for the semifinals and the remaining teams need to qualify for the semifinals against the best two teams coming from Group B.

The event started on April 30 in Bangkok, Thailand and will finish on May 8.