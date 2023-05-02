Martyrdom of Palestinian leader in Israeli jails showed righteousness of resistance: spokesman

TEHRAN - Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani has reacted to the martyrdom of Sheikh Khizr Adnan, a Palestinian resistance leader in the Israeli regime prisons.

Kanaani said the martyrdom of this jailed mujahid showed the righteousness of the Palestinian people’s resistance more than ever before, the Iranian foreign ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

He stressed that the way this Palestinian person was detained and mistreated inhumanely by the Zionist regime is a flagrant example of the brutal and violent behavior of Israel towards Palestinians that has been adopted systematically and on a large scale over the past 7 decades. Kanaani said this constitutes crime against humanity, adding that the silence of the international community and rights organizations will only further embolden the apartheid Zionist regime.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman hailed the proud resistance by the oppressed Palestinian people against occupation and the crimes of the usurping Zionist regime against humanity.

He also offered condolences over the martyrdom of the Palestinian resistance fighter to his family as well as to the Palestinian people and resistance groups, especially the Islamic Jihad Movement.

