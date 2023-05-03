Tehran to host 14th edition of ICOPMAS next week

TEHRAN- Iran’s 14th International Conference on Coast, Ports and Marine Structures (ICOPMAS) will be held at the IRIB Conference Hall in Tehran on May 9-10 with the presence of governmental and military officials, foreign guests, academics and experts of the society of consulting engineers, the deputy head of Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) for engineering and infrastructure development announced.

Making the remarks in a press conference about the exhibition, Ali Fathi said that in the 32nd year since holding the first edition of this event, the Ports and Maritime Organization will hold the 14th edition of ICOPMAS with the participation and cooperation of domestic and foreign international maritime organizations.

He mentioned the promotion of marine engineering knowledge and marine structures as well as the export of technical and engineering services to other countries as the most important goals of this scientific conference.

He stated that the Islamic Republic of Iran is currently considered the only self-sufficient country in the region in terms of the design and implementation of engineering projects and marine structures.

Saying that the Ports and Maritime Organization has taken constructive measures in the field of supplying marine and port equipment and parts, Fathi added the main approach and strategy of the government in the field of supplying strategic equipment for ports is to use the capacities and capabilities of domestic knowledge-based companies to bring the technology of this equipment into the country.

Iran, India finalizing deal on Chabahar port

Further in the press conference, the PMO official told IRNA that a long-term agreement between Iran and India for operating the Islamic Republic’s southeastern Chabahar port is in the final stages.

“The contract with India for the development of Chabahar port is in the final drafting stages,” Fathi stated.

The move for the India-Iran long-term agreement on operating heavy loading and unloading equipment at Chabahar port comes at a time when China has also been showing a growing interest in investments in ports and other coastal infrastructure in Iran.

According to Fathi, PMO is ready to cooperate with foreign companies from all over the world including the Persian Gulf countries, as well as the countries in the region.

EF/MA