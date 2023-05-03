Universities of Tehran and Moscow to build joint research satellite

TEHRAN – The University of Tehran and the Moscow State University will start working on building a research satellite in the near future.

Mohammad Moqimi, the president of the University of Tehran said the implementation of the project will begin in the next 2 weeks, IRNA reported.

“Preliminary measures are projected to start within the next two weeks so that we can send a joint scientific research satellite into space in the near future. An initial agreement has also been made regarding its financial discussions,” he explained.

On April 27, Moqimi held a meeting with Viktor Sadovnichy, the rector of the Lomonosov Moscow State University, discussing ways to expand bilateral relations.

The meeting was held at the Sixth Forum of Rectors of Russian and Iranian Universities aiming to expand and deepen international cooperation in scientific, research, and academic fields between the top universities of the two countries.

Scientific cooperation between Iran and Russia is based on five models in various fields of nanotechnology, aviation, electronic equipment, and telecommunications, and the establishment of the Iranian House of Innovation in Russia is the latest example of this cooperation.

Technological advances in accordance with modern needs, increasing productivity, and competitiveness are strong reasons for technological interactions between countries. Various countries such as Russia, China, Germany, and others have interacted with Iran so far, the result of which is satisfactory, and in some cases, communication through joint science and technology projects is still ongoing.

Russia is one of the prioritized countries for scientific and technological relations with Iran. Since 2016, various specialized working groups formed by the two countries in the fields of space, aerospace, cognitive sciences, biotechnology, nanotechnology, university cooperation, mega-science, information technology, energy, and regional cooperation.

During the last 5-6 years, the capacity of international interactions has been considered by Iran and Russia, and this cooperation has expanded by forming bilateral agreements through inter-sectoral coordination.

Designing and creating a set of necessary infrastructures between Iran and Russia for technological cooperation, including the joint fund of knowledge, skills, and technology of Iran and Russia, designing incentive mechanisms to strengthen science and technology interactions, and holding technology exchange meetings.

Aviation

The deployment of humans to space, the launch of a house of innovation in Russia, the construction of aircraft and satellites, and joint research, are some of the results of Russian-Iranian cooperation, some of which are being operated and some are in the early stages of understanding.

The issue of cooperation between the two countries in the field of aerospace has a long history. Science and technology officials of the two countries held consultations at the 2015 MAKS air show to cooperate in the field of localization of aircraft construction, upgrade of defense and space systems, satellites, and satellite-based missiles so that this field also plays its share and economic value in promoting relations between the two countries.

Research

Iran-Russia cooperation with the support of the Fund for Support of Researchers and Technologists has also led to the implementation of 59 projects, which have now been completed.

Nanotech

The two nations also cooperate in the field of nanotechnology which dates back to 2005. Holding a joint conference in 2005, concluding a memorandum of understanding between the Nanotechnology Innovation Council on certification and labeling of nanotechnology in 2016, Russia's participation in the strategic committee of the International Nanotechnology Olympiad in 2017 as a member of the company has been the fields of cooperation.

Houses of innovation

Iran also inaugurated a house of innovation and technology in Russia in July 2021 by supporting innovative ideas, holding technological and innovative events, and the centers, a platform for the development and promotion of Iranian knowledge-based companies, startups, and creative industries.

