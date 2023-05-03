Frank Herbert’s “Dune” published in Persian

TEHRAN – American writer Frank Herbert’s “Dune”, frequently described as the bestselling science fiction novel in history, has been published in Persian.

Tandis is the publisher of the book originally published in 1965. It has been translated into Persian by Seyyed Mahyar Forutanfar.

Set on the desert planet Arrakis, “Dune” is the story of the boy Paul Atreides, heir to a noble family tasked with ruling an inhospitable world where the only thing of value is the “spice” mélange, a drug capable of extending life and enhancing consciousness.

When the House of Atreides is betrayed, the destruction of Paul’s family sets the boy on a journey toward a destiny greater than he could ever have imagined. And as he evolves into the mysterious man known as Muad’Dib, he will bring to fruition humankind’s most ancient and unattainable dream.

A stunning blend of adventure and mysticism, environmentalism and politics, “Dune” won the first Nebula Award, shared the Hugo Award, and formed the basis of what is undoubtedly the grandest epic in science fiction.

The story was adapted into a 1984 film, a 2000 television miniseries, and a 2021 film. The latter will be followed by a 2023 direct sequel.

Photo: A poster for the Persian edition of Frank Herbert’s story “Dune”.

