TEHRAN – Iran beat Malta 15-9 in the 2023 Men's Water Polo World Cup, Division 2 classification on Sunday.

Iran suffered two defeats against Romania (15-4) and Kazakhstan (7-6) and beat New Zealand (17-14) and Malta (15-9) as well.

Team Melli took part in the event as part of preparation for the 2022 Asian Games.

The tournament was held in Berlin, Germany from May 5 to 7.