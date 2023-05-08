Annual inflation rate stands at 45.8%: SCI

TEHRAN - The Statistical Center of Iran (SCI) put the average inflation rate in the twelve-month period ended on March 20, which marks the end of the past Iranian calendar year 1401, at 45.8 percent.

The center had put the inflation rate in the twelve-month period ended on March 20, 2022 (the end of the Iranian calendar year 1400) at 40.2 percent and that of the Iranian calendar year 1399 at 36.4 percent.

SCI also announced the monthly inflation rate for households of the whole country by product groups in the first month of the present year (March 21-April 20).

In the first month, the highest monthly inflation was related to the groups "fruits and dried fruits" with 15.3 percent, "transportation" with 8.6 percent, and "miscellaneous goods and services" with 7.0 percent.

Also, in this month, the lowest monthly inflation was related to the "education" and "milk, cheese, and eggs" groups with 0.3 percent, and the "oils and fats" group with 0.5 percent.

MA