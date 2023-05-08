Elamite figurines unearthed in farming land near Susa

TEHRAN – Fragments of two clay figurines have recently been discovered in a farming land situated near the UNESCO-registered Susa, southwest Iran.

According to the local cultural heritage department, the objects date from the Elamite era (3200 BC – 539 BC), CHTN reported on Monday.

The relics have been surrendered to the Susa Museum for further examination, the report said.

Inhabited for thousands of years, Susa was once one of the most important and glamorous cities of the ancient world. The ancient town served as the capital of Elam (Susiana) and the administrative capital of the Achaemenian king Darius I and his successors from 522 BC.

Situated between the Karkheh and Dez rivers in southwest Iran, Susa embraces several layers of superimposed urban settlements from around the late 5th millennium BC until the 13th century CE.

AFM