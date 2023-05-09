ICOPMAS 2022 running in Tehran

TEHRAN - Iran’s 14th International Conference on Coast, Ports and Marine Structures (ICOPMAS 2022) kicked off in Tehran on Tuesday, the portal of the Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) reported.

The opening ceremony of the conference was attended by senior officials including Iranian Transport and Urban Development Minister Mehrdad Bazrpash, Commander of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy Alireza Tangsiri, and PMO Head Ali-Akbar Safaei.

As reported, more than 135 specialized articles are going to be presented and become available to researchers during the two-day conference.

Also, an exhibition of the capabilities of knowledge-based companies active in the maritime industry is held on the sidelines of the conference with the aim of presenting and showcasing new technologies in the mentioned sector.

Iran looking to transform its macro policies in maritime economy

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the conference, Safaei mentioned Iran’s special geographical position and the country’s capacities in the maritime sector, saying that the government is taking the necessary measures to transform the country’s macro policies with regard to the maritime economy.

The government and Expediency Council are in the process of formulating macro-economic policies for the maritime economy, which will cause a big change in the country's economy and can increase the share of the maritime industry in the country’s GDP significantly, Safaei explained.

“This new policy is not only a new horizon for the country, but it creates new opportunities for neighboring countries and the region,” he added.

He stated that the government is seeking to facilitate the activities of all the bodies involved in the maritime industry, saying: “Other strategies have also been considered in relation to the empowerment of various maritime sectors and facilitating the business environment for all bodies active in this area, including engineers and consulting companies.”

Regarding the collaboration with international bodies and active participation in international treaties, Safaei said: “Following more than 50 international conventions, treaties and regulations, we are always trying to ensure the improvement of safety, preservation of the marine environment and maritime security in the country's territorial waters.”

EF/MA

Photo: PMO Head Ali-Akbar Safaei